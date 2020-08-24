Michele (Shelley) Rae Markham
Michele (Shelley) Rae Markham, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the age of 68.
Words cannot adequately describe the beautiful and loving person Shelley Markham was. While those still here, her husband of 35 years, Ben Markham; son, Gavin Markham; daughter, Mallory Spangler (Zach); brother, Dennis Malouff; half-brother, Ernest Malouff; and many other friends' and family's hearts ache with her loss, we know Shelley is dancing to The Temptations with her mother, Florine Malouff; father, Michael Malouff Sr., and brother, Michael Malouff Jr.
One of Shelley's favorite quotes was, "What we do for ourselves dies with us. What we do for others and the world remains and is immortal." Shelley's greatest joy was helping others, and her legacy lives on through the many lives she impacted as a confidante, friend, and mentor.
When Shelley decided on something, she was unstoppable. Throughout her life, this tenacity was evident. She was the first in her family to graduate from college, earning her dental hygiene degree (RDH) and winning the prestigious "Top Clinician" award in her class. Later in life, beginning while raising two young children, Shelley owned and managed a wholesale distribution franchise, building it into an extremely successful business.
We celebrate Shelley's life knowing that our hearts are much fuller with her love and light, inspiring us to push a little further, fight a little longer, and try a little harder. We know her presence will be felt in our joyous moments and her encouragement in the hard moments. Those of us lucky enough to know Shelley will be forever impacted by her loving, nurturing, generous, kind, and sympathetic spirit. She will be greatly missed!
We love you, Shelley Rae!
The celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Calvary Church, 4001 Osuna Rd, NE.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Institutes for the Achievement of Human Potential (or IAHP), Wyndmoor, PA 19038; 215-233-2050/ext. 2547, or website: https://iahp.org/
Please visit our online guestbook for Shelley at www.FrenchFunerals.com