Michelle Anne PetersonOur beautifuldaughter, Michelle Anne Peterson came into thisworld on December 15, 1973, and she left us onJune 27, 2019.Born betweentwo brothers she learned the art of when to fight and when to cry.Michelle graduated from the University of New Mexico in December 2004. Soon after she decided to move to California to be near her mother and brothers. Michelle was working on her graduate degree in education when she decided to switch careers and began working in the restaurant industry. She started as a hostess working her way up to management, learning all aspects of the industry.Michelle was fun loving, loyal and a lovely woman. Michelle loved a great glass of wine and a good book. She was an exceptional writer and she wrote some funny, sad, and inspiring articles. She was named as one of the best student writers in 2004, from the University of New Mexico. Her essaycalled Portraits,was one of seven essays to win the award.Dogs, kittiesand all animalswere per passion. She saved many stray animalsfrom the brink of death.Michelle is survived by her father, Eric Peterson, her step-mother, Marilyn Peterson, her mother, Rosamond Blevins, and step-father, Steven Blevins, her brothers, Ken and Sean Peterson, her boyfriend of many years, Jeff Bullen, her uncle and aunt, David and Rosemary Trujillo, her aunt Mia Woodmansee, her uncle, Carl Peterson and many cousins and friends.We are so blessed to have shared our life with Michelle for 45 years, she is so precious and we will miss her smile, her laughter and her generosity. Michelle will always be with us in our memories and in our hearts. Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 2, 2019

