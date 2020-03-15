Michelle Elizabeth Canaday
Michelle Elizabeth Canaday rose into heaven to be with God and his angels on March 6th, 2020 at age 34.
She is survived by her parents Dan and Martha Holder and Jim and Kelly Welles, as well as two sisters Brittany Holder and Clara Welles. She dearly loved her dogs Max and Leo. She has a large family, many aunts, uncles and cousins who love her dearly. She was bright, beautiful and loving to all and had many friends. We will sorely miss her and know we will see her again.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 15, 2020