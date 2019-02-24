Michelle L. Kelcourse-Duran
Michelle L. Kelcourse-Duran, Born October 10, 1963, beloved wife, mother (Mama), & "Mim". She was called home to our Lord on February 14, 2019
She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Rose Kelcourse; brother Mark Kelcourse.
She is survived by her doting husband, Mark E. Duran;
children, Eileen N. Olivas- Ortega (Nina), husband Rob;
Jordan D. Olivas- Kelcourse (Hito), wife Candida.
She was the best "Mim" to her beautiful grandbabies,
Deacon Paul Robert (Sugar), Rayne Nicole (Toonie), &
Oliver Hero (Little Hito). She will be dearly missed!!
We are respecting her wishes for private services to be held by the family.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019