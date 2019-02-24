Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle L. Kelcourse-Duran. View Sign

Michelle L. Kelcourse-Duran











Michelle L. Kelcourse-Duran, Born October 10, 1963, beloved wife, mother (Mama), & "Mim". She was called home to our Lord on February 14, 2019



She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Rose Kelcourse; brother Mark Kelcourse.



She is survived by her doting husband, Mark E. Duran;



children, Eileen N. Olivas- Ortega (Nina), husband Rob;



Jordan D. Olivas- Kelcourse (Hito), wife Candida.



She was the best "Mim" to her beautiful grandbabies,



Deacon Paul Robert (Sugar), Rayne Nicole (Toonie), &



Oliver Hero (Little Hito). She will be dearly missed!!



We are respecting her wishes for private services to be held by the family.



Michelle L. Kelcourse-DuranMichelle L. Kelcourse-Duran, Born October 10, 1963, beloved wife, mother (Mama), & "Mim". She was called home to our Lord on February 14, 2019She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Rose Kelcourse; brother Mark Kelcourse.She is survived by her doting husband, Mark E. Duran;children, Eileen N. Olivas- Ortega (Nina), husband Rob;Jordan D. Olivas- Kelcourse (Hito), wife Candida.She was the best "Mim" to her beautiful grandbabies,Deacon Paul Robert (Sugar), Rayne Nicole (Toonie), &Oliver Hero (Little Hito). She will be dearly missed!!We are respecting her wishes for private services to be held by the family. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close