Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle Neally. View Sign Service Information Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM FRENCH Wyoming Funeral service 3:00 PM FRENCH -Wyoming Send Flowers Obituary

Michelle C. "Mimi" Neally







Michelle C. Neally aka "Mimi" born Wednesday, September 11, 1935, in Bordeaux, France to Pierre Lanusse and Lucia C. Lanusse. She was a part of an elite group of French students attending catholic school at the Basilica of St. Michael and smashing grapes to make Bordeaux wine. Mimi met a young American named Danny Edwards, who was a member of the United States Army Black Stallions. They had three children, Didier (deceased), Danny Jr. (deceased) and Beatrice. Danny lost his life in the Vietnam War serving his country. That's when she became a Gold Star wife. In 1970 she met a young serviceman in the United States Air Force by the name of Austin Neally Jr., by whom she is survived. Also surviving her is their one child, Mark, along with his wife, Tristan, and their daughter Tatum. Mimi is also survived by Danny Jr.'s children, Victor (Adrianne), Danny (Valerie), Dion and David (Rebecca); Beatrice's children, Gregory and Christine; fourteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; daughter in law, Denise Lopez (Danny Jr.) and three step-children, Myra, Helen and Michael.



Mimi Neally was a French/American hero who saw so much heartbreak during the wars that cost the French and the Americans so much. From fighting Nazi's to communism, standing with the NAACP for civil rights, cooking and baking to raise money for political campaigns, to support civil rights, and community activism. She gave her time and money to all these causes her whole life. More importantly she survived and fought through the heart aches that the ultimate sacrifice for one's country can bring. One thing you always knew about coming over to Mimi's for the holidays was the desserts would be amazing and outnumber the people! Mimi was an amazing baker and always made sure she had each person's favorite.



Visitation will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at FRENCH -Wyoming, with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.



Please visit our online guestbook for Mimi at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Michelle C. "Mimi" NeallyMichelle C. Neally aka "Mimi" born Wednesday, September 11, 1935, in Bordeaux, France to Pierre Lanusse and Lucia C. Lanusse. She was a part of an elite group of French students attending catholic school at the Basilica of St. Michael and smashing grapes to make Bordeaux wine. Mimi met a young American named Danny Edwards, who was a member of the United States Army Black Stallions. They had three children, Didier (deceased), Danny Jr. (deceased) and Beatrice. Danny lost his life in the Vietnam War serving his country. That's when she became a Gold Star wife. In 1970 she met a young serviceman in the United States Air Force by the name of Austin Neally Jr., by whom she is survived. Also surviving her is their one child, Mark, along with his wife, Tristan, and their daughter Tatum. Mimi is also survived by Danny Jr.'s children, Victor (Adrianne), Danny (Valerie), Dion and David (Rebecca); Beatrice's children, Gregory and Christine; fourteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; daughter in law, Denise Lopez (Danny Jr.) and three step-children, Myra, Helen and Michael.Mimi Neally was a French/American hero who saw so much heartbreak during the wars that cost the French and the Americans so much. From fighting Nazi's to communism, standing with the NAACP for civil rights, cooking and baking to raise money for political campaigns, to support civil rights, and community activism. She gave her time and money to all these causes her whole life. More importantly she survived and fought through the heart aches that the ultimate sacrifice for one's country can bring. One thing you always knew about coming over to Mimi's for the holidays was the desserts would be amazing and outnumber the people! Mimi was an amazing baker and always made sure she had each person's favorite.Visitation will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at FRENCH -Wyoming, with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.Please visit our online guestbook for Mimi at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close