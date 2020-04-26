Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle Newlan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michelle Newlan, 61, beloved daughter, sister, mother and grandmother, was called by the Lord to be at his side on Friday, April 17, 2020. She entered this world on Monday, September 15, 1958 in Albuquerque, NM, born to Lawrence and Claudine Cowan and lived here her entire life. From an early age Michelle wanted to help those who were suffering and as a teenager volunteered in hospitals. She went on to become a CNA and then LPN. She cared for special needs individuals and the elderly and later became a foster parent to special needs babies. She loved each one and cared for them as her own. Michelle was a doting mother and grandmother and so loved her daughter and two grandchildren. Michelle was a long time member of Riverside Baptist Church. She is survived by her mother, Claudine Cowan; daughter, Trudy Handley; grandchildren, Logan and Mandi Lopez; sisters, Zoanne Kabriel, Roxanne Holloway, Laura Sandoval; brother, Monty Cowan; nephews, John Vallez, Lucas Crouch and Nathan Cowan; nieces, Delorianna and Tina Sandoval, Maria Dilley and Mariah Maldonado; great nephews, Jeremiah Sandoval, Jerry Montoya, Zeke and Zanen Maldonado; and longtime friend, Tom Cowley. She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Cowan; her great niece, Jewelisiana; and foster son, Robert. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when all who loved her can be together. Please visit our online guestbook for Michelle at



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2020

