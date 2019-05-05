Michelle R. Caldwell
Michelle Renee Caldwell passed away April 24, 2019. Michelle was born to Susan (deceased) and Charles Caldwell on June 21, 1985. Michelle is survived by parents Victoria and Charles, twin sister Jennifer VanDerGeest (Corey), sisters Brianna Caldwell and Tori Fox (Jacob), brothers Ryan and Dan Segal, grandmothers Suzanne Caldwell and Cathie Caldwell, grandfather Hubert Gutierrez, and nephews Frank and Luke. She was preceded in death by grandmother Pat Gutierrez, and grandfather Captain Ronald Caldwell. She leaves behind many cherished aunts, uncles, and cousins. Michelle's bright smile, joyful laugh and big heart will be missed. Graveside service will be held May 16 at 11:00 am at Sunset Memorial Park. Instead of flowers, please spread kindness: hug a relative, visit a lonely friend, forgive.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019