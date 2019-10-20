|
|
Michelle Rose Cangiolosi
Michelle Rose Cangiolosi died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, following a courageous battle with heart illness. She was born April 15, 1971 in Albuquerque, NM, where she lived her entire life. She graduated from Del Norte High School in 1989 and entered the dental field after graduation, in which she worked for more than 25 years.
Michelle is survived by her daughter, Kaylee Cangiolosi; her husband, Ryan Cangiolosi; her parents, Bobby and Suzy Sprunk; her grandparents, Rudy and Priscilla Sprunk; her brother, Steven Sprunk; and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Michelle loved spending time with her family and friends, and never met a stranger. Her laughter and smile were infectious, and everyone who met her instantly adored her.
She was an avid Disney fanatic, and enjoyed traveling to spend time with family and friends.
Michelle adored her nieces and nephews, and treated them as if they were her own children.
Michelle loved the Lord and spent much of her adult life in church.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Michelle's life on Friday, October 25, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Glory Christian Fellowship, 2417 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Michelle is in a much better place now, but her loss will be felt throughout the community.
Please visit our online guestbook for Michelle at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019