Mike and Sidney Naranjo
Mike & Sidney Naranjo



Long time

Socorro

residents, loving

couple Mike and Sidney Naranjo, passed away

peacefully within weeks of each other. They were married for 56 years and resided in Socorro until 2018 when they relocated to Arizona to be near family. Mike, 89, died on June 10, 2020, and Sidney, 88, died on July 1, 2020. Both Mike and Sidney retired from long careers in Socorro and enjoyed golf, bowling, and spending time

with their family. They are survived by children, Mike Weatherly (Janis Russell), Connie Gibson (John), Billie Weatherly (Steve Jones), Barbara Brockett (Steve), and Donna

Weatherly (Gail

O'Brien); eight

grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Their final resting place will be at the San Miguel Cemetery in Socorro, NM.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Socorro Chapel
309 Garfield St.
Socorro, NM 87801
(575) 835-1530
