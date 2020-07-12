Mike & Sidney Naranjo







Long time



Socorro



residents, loving



couple Mike and Sidney Naranjo, passed away



peacefully within weeks of each other. They were married for 56 years and resided in Socorro until 2018 when they relocated to Arizona to be near family. Mike, 89, died on June 10, 2020, and Sidney, 88, died on July 1, 2020. Both Mike and Sidney retired from long careers in Socorro and enjoyed golf, bowling, and spending time



with their family. They are survived by children, Mike Weatherly (Janis Russell), Connie Gibson (John), Billie Weatherly (Steve Jones), Barbara Brockett (Steve), and Donna



Weatherly (Gail



O'Brien); eight



grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Their final resting place will be at the San Miguel Cemetery in Socorro, NM.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store