Mike E. Jennings







Mike E. Jennings passed away on April 20,2020 following his battle with cancer. He was born December 11,1949 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was a member of the Sac & Fox, Quapaw, and Miami Nations. After graduating from the University of Oklahoma,he worked for KPMG Peat Marwick in Albuquerque. In 1977, he moved to Window Rock AZ and worked 27 yrs for the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority, then worked as CFO for Laguna Pueblo HUD MGMT,and CFO for Amerind Risk Mgmt in Bernalillo NM, retiring in 2014. Mike also volunteered as Golf Ambassador for Twin Warriors Golf Club,Santa Ana Pueblo, and served on several Boards including NM Junior Achievement and American Indian Science and Engineering Society. He is survived by wife, Cheryl of Albuquerque; son Bryan (Laura) of St.Louis MO, step daughter, Theresa Rodriquez of Albuquerque; brother Dennis Jennings of Prague OK; sister,Mary Jennings of Shawnee OK; three grandsons, two granddaughters, and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by parents Mary & Ed Jennings, brothers Dan & Don Jennings, step-son Dustin Mortensen, and grandson, Trey Morris. He will be buried in Quapaw, OK.





