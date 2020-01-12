Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
505-897-0300
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
French-Westside
9300 Golf Course Rd NW
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
5712 Paradise Blvd. NW
Mike M. Sacoman, passed onto his Eternal life on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. He was born in Las Vegas, NM to Frank and Luisa Sacoman and was the second youngest of his five siblings. He grew up in Las Vegas and on his family ranch near McAllister Lake. He attended Immaculate Conception School and met Adeline Garcia in 1957 who he married the same year. He was a lifelong musician after receiving a guitar as a gift at the age of 10 from his older brother, Lencho. He loved to play his guitar with his friends and perform at special events. He also enjoyed car restoration and was most proud of his 1946 Ford pickup. He moved his family to Los Alamos, NM in 1978 where he worked for Los Alamos National Laboratory as a machinist, materials handler, and property administrator until his retirement. He instilled the importance of a good work ethic and was an exceptional provider. He was a devout Catholic, with special devotion to Our Blessed Mother, and was a member of St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Adeline in 2002; his parents, Frank and Luisa Sacoman; brother, Lencho; and sisters, Dulcinea and Rufina. He is survived by his four children, Gene Sacoman (Patricia) of Penasco, NM, James Sacoman (Debbie) of Grand Junction, CO, Angela Jaeger (Gregory) of Albuquerque, NM, and Jennifer Garcia (Vince) of Tucson, AZ. He leaves four grandchildren, Aaron, Wesley, Addison and Gabrielle. He is also survived by his loving sister, Lucy Garcia, many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Pallbearers: Aaron Sacoman, Wesley Sacoman, Greg Jaeger, Vince Garcia, Ben Turrietta and Jason Sandoval. (Honorary) Pallbearers: Frank Turrietta, Nick Sandoval, Chris Turrietta, and Bennie Gallegos.

Rosary will be recited on Monday, January 13, 2020, 7:00 p.m., at FRENCH- Westside. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church at 5712 Paradise Blvd. NW. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please visit our online guest book or Mike www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
