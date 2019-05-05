Mike Nolan
Michael Charles Nolan, born on June 6, 1944, passed away on April 25, 2019 after a prolonged battle with cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years Debbie Nolan, father William Nolan, son Eric Nolan,
daughter Michelle Ruiz with grandchildren Dexter, Maxwell and Zoe Ruiz, sisters Cherie Rhinehart and Lori Michna, brother Pat Nolan and their spouses and families. He was raised in Hobbs New Mexico and graduated high school there in1961. He served in the Air Force and travelled around the world. He then graduated from the University of New Mexico with a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for more than 40 year as a software engineer at the firm currently named L3 Technologies in Camden NJ. He greatly enjoyed his job and working with co-workers that he enjoyed and respected. Upon
retiring to
Bernalillo NM, he took up hiking, golf and bridge. The family gives a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful services of the UNM Cancer Center and Heritage Hospice. At Mike's request there will be no memorial service. Please see
www.dasfuneral.com/notices/Mike-Nolan to leave a message or share memories.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019