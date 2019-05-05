Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike Nolan. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel 4310 Sara Road SE Rio Rancho , NM 87124 (505)-892-9920 Send Flowers Obituary

Mike Nolan







Michael Charles Nolan, born on June 6, 1944, passed away on April 25, 2019 after a prolonged battle with cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years Debbie Nolan, father William Nolan, son Eric Nolan,



daughter Michelle Ruiz with grandchildren Dexter, Maxwell and Zoe Ruiz, sisters Cherie Rhinehart and Lori Michna, brother Pat Nolan and their spouses and families. He was raised in Hobbs New Mexico and graduated high school there in1961. He served in the Air Force and travelled around the world. He then graduated from the University of New Mexico with a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for more than 40 year as a software engineer at the firm currently named L3 Technologies in Camden NJ. He greatly enjoyed his job and working with co-workers that he enjoyed and respected. Upon



retiring to



Bernalillo NM, he took up hiking, golf and bridge. The family gives a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful services of the UNM Cancer Center and Heritage Hospice. At Mike's request there will be no memorial service. Please see



to leave a message or share memories.



Mike NolanMichael Charles Nolan, born on June 6, 1944, passed away on April 25, 2019 after a prolonged battle with cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years Debbie Nolan, father William Nolan, son Eric Nolan,daughter Michelle Ruiz with grandchildren Dexter, Maxwell and Zoe Ruiz, sisters Cherie Rhinehart and Lori Michna, brother Pat Nolan and their spouses and families. He was raised in Hobbs New Mexico and graduated high school there in1961. He served in the Air Force and travelled around the world. He then graduated from the University of New Mexico with a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for more than 40 year as a software engineer at the firm currently named L3 Technologies in Camden NJ. He greatly enjoyed his job and working with co-workers that he enjoyed and respected. Uponretiring toBernalillo NM, he took up hiking, golf and bridge. The family gives a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful services of the UNM Cancer Center and Heritage Hospice. At Mike's request there will be no memorial service. Please see www.dasfuneral.com/notices/Mike-Nolan to leave a message or share memories. Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close