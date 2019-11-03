Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike Walker. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM American Legion Post 49 11005 Central NE Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Mike Walker







Mike Walker, 63, beloved husband, father, son-in-law, brother & friend was called home Oct 22, 2019.



Mike was born May 31, 1956 in Mt Vernon, OH. He moved with his family at a young age to Alb., NM, where he resided until his death. He enlisted in the US Army at 17 and served his country in Vietnam.



Mike had 2 favorite hobbies, dirt track racing and league bowling. Known very well and loved by all, he made many long-lasting friendships at the track and on the lanes. Always willing to lend a helping hand, Mike kept busy doing projects for anyone who asked.



Mike was passionate about his family and was devoted to them his entire life. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Walker; kids, Chris Courtney, Sassy Overdorf and family, Cody Sanchez and Rishae Combs, Catherine Maes, Taylor Heath and family, Mike Walker Jr and family, Veronica Cormier and family; mother-in-law, Barbara Payne; siblings, Roxanne Harmon, Sondra Russell, Kathy Gregory, Mark Beckholt, Regina Reynolds, Jeff Beckholt, Terri Brown, Steve Beckholt, Jimmy Floyd and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross Walker and Mary Beckholt & sister, Lorrie Stapleton.



Memorial services with military honors will be held Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 from 2-6pm at the American Legion Post 49, 11005 Central NE, Alb, NM 87123.



