Mike R. Zerbe







Mike Zerbe passed on September 19, 2020, at the age of 61. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary. He is survived by his father, Richard, his siblings, Dary, Julie and Laura and their children, and his children Michaela and Dominic, and his grandchildren, Jameson and Genevieve.



Mike will be missed dearly by all who knew him. The family held a private service in his memory.





