Mildred Katharine Garms
Mildred (Millie) K. Garms (aka "The Pickle Lady"), age 88, went home unexpectedly to be with our Lord on May 1, 2020. She was our Angel here on Earth! To view information or leave a condolence, please visit
www.directfuneralservicesabq.com.
Mildred (Millie) K. Garms (aka "The Pickle Lady"), age 88, went home unexpectedly to be with our Lord on May 1, 2020. She was our Angel here on Earth! To view information or leave a condolence, please visit
www.directfuneralservicesabq.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.