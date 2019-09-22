Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred N. Caldwell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred N. Caldwell







Mildred N. Caldwell, 100, beloved wife, devoted mother, loving grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and great friend to many, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 19, 2019. Mildred was born Friday, October 4, 1918, in Paris, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband, Charles Caldwell; her parents, Ruth and Ivan Norfleet; and brothers, Charles and Harry.She is survived by her two daughters, Sallye Lee LeBleu and husband Morris, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Christy Caldwell Bates and husband Jack, of Albuquerque; grandchildren, Scott Meyer and wife Jody, and Trevor brown and wife Amanda; great-grandchildren, Brendan, Natalia, August, and Canyon, who were so dear to her heart.



The family wishes to thank the loving and caring staff at The Woodmark and Alliance Home Health and Hospice. The warm affection and attention she received meant so very much to her and her family.



There will be a Celebration of her Life Monday, September 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at The Woodmark Uptown, 7201 Prospect Pl. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Please visit our online guestbook for Mildred at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



