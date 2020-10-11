Milton Asher

Milton Arlen AsherMilton Arlen Asher, an award-winning jazz woodwind musician, died on Friday, October 2, 2020 after a short illness. Born on a small farm in Missouri on Tuesday, May 7, 1929, Arlen quickly showed a fascination with music from the radio. At age 11, when his father died, he began playing professionally in nightclubs to make ends meet. He met the love of his life, Joetha Jean Callison, in 1950, and they married shortly afterward. Their sons were born in 1954 and 1956.After attending Iowa State University with a degree in radio and TV broadcasting, he accepted a job as director-announcer at KNME in 1958 and the family moved to Albuquerque. In 1965, he left broadcasting to establish a teaching studio, where he taught woodwinds and imparted his joy of music to thousands of students, including his granddaughters. He also visited Jo's first grade classes & introduced many schoolchildren to music.In 1981, Arlen and Jo moved to an off-the-grid solar adobe house they built themselves south of Santa Fe. He continued playing and recording music in his in-house studio there and teaching in Santa Fe.Throughout his 80-year career, Arlen played with numerous local and national jazz musicians and groups, recording both solo albums and collaborations. He continued playing professionally until the past year.The family is thankful to have had a father and grandfather who was so kind and compassionate in his public and private life. Although he was a superb musician who had many professional opportunities, he always put his family first, and he frequently expressed his love.Arlen was predeceased by his wife of almost 60 years, Joetha Jean Callison Asher, and by his older son, Terry Asher. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Kelly and Donna Asher, and grandchildren Melissa Asher and her husband Maxwell Mianecki, and Kathleen Asher. He is also mourned by Connie Farley and by his many other close friends.In lieu of flowers, please vote. Donations can be made to the Outpost's Arlen Asher Jazz Scholarship, KSFR, or Women for Women International. A Memorial Service is being planned for 2021, once the danger of the pandemic has lessened. The family is grateful to Arlen's many friends and fans for their outpouring of love and support. Please visit our online guest book for Arlen at