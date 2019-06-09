Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milton C. Propp. View Sign Service Information Asbury United Methodist Church 10000 Candelaria Rd NE Albuquerque, NM 87112 (505) 299-0643 Send Flowers Obituary

Milton C. ProppThe Rev. MiltonC. Propp, 88,passed away surrounded by family May 30, 2019, in Albuquerque following a brief illness. He was the youngest of six childrenbrought intothis world byJohannes Samuel Propp, a German/Russian immigrant, and Beatrice Edmission Lubbes Propp, a native of the Indian Territory in Oklahoma. He was born in Texas and brought up in Muskogee, OK, where he graduated high school. He attended SMU in Dallas where he met Dixie Lindsay. They married in 1954 and their marriage lasted 64 years until his death. He graduated from Perkins Seminary on the SMU campus with a master's degree in Sacred Theology. In seminary and following graduation, he served at Wesley Foundation organizations at universities in Oklahoma. His work included serving as director of Religious Life at Oklahoma City University beginning in 1959 through 1962. During that time, Milton stood up for civil rights and integration, issues important to both of them. After Oklahoma City, the pair and their growing family were assigned to United Methodist churches in Goodwell, OK, Anthony, NM, and Pecos/Toyah, TX. In 1972, Milton was assigned to serve in the New Mexico/West Texas Conference Office in Albuquerque. His work included serving as director of Sacramento Methodist Assembly in the Sacramento Mountains of southern New Mexico. The church camp and the people who came there were his church and congregation. In 1975, he and Dixie were assigned to Asbury United Methodist Church in Albuquerque. He enjoyed seven years of serving the Asbury community. He also served at First United Methodist Church in Farmington and St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Albuquerque. He retired in 1990 and was named emeritus pastor at Asbury in 2003 where he enjoyed serving when needed. He routinelystepped in toofficiate atweddings, funerals and substituting for otherministers.Survivors in-clude Dixie, oneson, two daughters, two sons-in-law and threegrandchildren: David Propp and his son, Jacob, of Albuquerque; Melissa McCarthy and her husband TimMcCarthy, of Albuquerque, and their two children, Morgan Elise McCarthy and Riley McCarthy, and Wren Propp, and her husband Karl Moffatt, of White Rock, NM. He loved his grandchildren very much and played a huge role in their upbringing. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews â€" including the sons and daughters of his five siblings -- sisters-in-law FlorencePropp and Judy Hudson, and brother- and sister-in-law Doug and Lee Lindsay. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Bob and James Propp, and his three sisters, Laura Johnson, Maxine Lutin and Betty LoarHe loved nature, hiking and camping, as well as intellectual pursuits, such as reading, poetry, music and travel. He had a wonderful sense of humor. Anything he believed should have been in the Bible, but wasn't, he would suggest it as amendment to the Book of Ruth. He loved music and recently joined the BearTones, a senior choir. He preached many memorable sermons during his career â€" including the lessons to be gleaned from the first Star Wars movie.He was an advocate of protection of women's reproductive health, including choice, and for the reduction of drunken driving in New Mexico. He was a long-time civil rights supporter and a feminist.A celebration of Milton's life will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church, 10,000 Candelaria NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, 11 a.m. June 15, 2019. Cremation has taken place. A reception will follow. Donations to Asbury UMC, 10,000 Candelaria NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112 in lieu of flowers are encouraged. Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 9, 2019

