Milton Dale Wade (1934 - 2019)
Service Information
Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church Santa Fe
1605 Old Pecos Trail
Santa Fe, NM
Obituary
Milton Dale Wade

April 11, 1934 - December 14, 2019



Our loving Husband, Dad and Papa is now with Jesus. Milton was born in Oklahoma, but has been a long-time resident of New Mexico. Milton served in the Navy, enjoyed golfing and loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Martha Wade; Daughters, Susan Rebman and husband Bart, Janice Huskey and husband Scot, Dawn Bacon, Jo Lynn Crump and husband Byron; Great Grandchildren, Wade, Nikki, Aaron, Jamie, Victoria, Caitlin, Preston and Molly; Great Grandchildren Levi, Everly, Asher, Vivienne and many nieces and nephews.

Dad is "Home for Christmas!" We love you!

Please join us in Rejoicing and Celebrating Milton's Life. Services will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019; 2:00 pm, First Baptist Church Santa Fe, 1605 Old Pecos Trail; Santa Fe, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 18, 2019
