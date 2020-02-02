Milton "Mickey" Whitaker
Mickey
Whitaker, steel guitar player
extraordinaire, passed away at his home in Merryville, Louisiana on January 19, 2020. He is survived by his children, daughter, Dianne Burgess and Paul Mariette, of Bosque Farms, NM, daughter, Nina Solo and husband Larry of Littleton, CO, son David Whitaker and wife Erica of Longville, LA. He also survived by his beloved sister, Jeanette Pelt of Sugar Town, LA. Additionally, he leaves behind a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many more family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sons Jerry and Darren "Tom" Whitaker.
Dad, we know those "pickers" in heaven are glad to have you. For those left behind we say, as you would..."keep on practicing" .
Condolences may be sent to: 6333 S. Yates Ct. , Littleton, CO 80123
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 2, 2020