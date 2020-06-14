Minnie Compton
Minnie Compton, age 87, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years,
Walter; her daughters;
Valerie Scott and husband Steven, Carol Ann Aguirre, Jackie Wise and husband Jack, Pauline Atkinson and husband Bruce, Melinda M Compton-Segotta and husband Justin; 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends. Minnie was preceded in death by her parents, Hayward and Annie Froude; her daughter, Gale Cronin; her grandson, Kyle; and her son in law, Jose Aguirre.
Minnie was a loving mother and grandmother, she was always ready to feed her family, was an excellent cook and thoroughly enjoyed her friends as well. Private services will be held at FRENCH - Lomas with ennichement to follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Live streaming of services will be available.
Please visit our online guestbook for Minnie at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Minnie Compton, age 87, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years,
Walter; her daughters;
Valerie Scott and husband Steven, Carol Ann Aguirre, Jackie Wise and husband Jack, Pauline Atkinson and husband Bruce, Melinda M Compton-Segotta and husband Justin; 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends. Minnie was preceded in death by her parents, Hayward and Annie Froude; her daughter, Gale Cronin; her grandson, Kyle; and her son in law, Jose Aguirre.
Minnie was a loving mother and grandmother, she was always ready to feed her family, was an excellent cook and thoroughly enjoyed her friends as well. Private services will be held at FRENCH - Lomas with ennichement to follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Live streaming of services will be available.
Please visit our online guestbook for Minnie at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.