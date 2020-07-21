Miranda SanchezMiranda "Mir" Teresa Sanchez, 41, left this earth on July 13, 2020. She was born March 27, 1979 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Robert M. Sanchez and Barbara A. Sanchez.Inspired by a familial passion for sports, Miranda was a remarkable athlete. Her love for the game of basketball led her to a successful high school career with the Sandia Matadors, a legendary four years with the University of New Mexico's Lady Lobos, and several years of playing professional basketball in France. While playing for the Matadors, Miranda made first team All-State, led her team to become State Champions, and earned recognition as the Gatorade Player of the Year. Miranda gained notoriety during her time with the Lady Lobos for her skillful execution of the three point shot, and was quickly recognized as a fan favorite and all-time Lobo great. During her career as a Lobo, she earned a place on the first team, All-Conference as well as helping propel her team to the title of Conference Champions. While Mir was competitive in all of her athletic endeavors, she never let competition overshadow her sense of humor and enjoyment of the game.Upon returning home from her time in France, Miranda attended The University of New Mexico Law School and earned her Juris Doctorate. She became a practicing lawyer, working at her Father's law firm until the time of her death.While Miranda attained many accomplishments and accolades in her lifetime, those who know her best will remember her for the simple fact that she brought joy to everyone around her. From the unmistakable sound of her laughter to the sweetness and compassion she exuded, Mir made a lasting impression on each person she met.Miranda is preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Sanchez, with whom she is now joyously reunited after just ten short months. She is survived by her Father, Robert M. Sanchez, brothers Robert M. Sanchez Jr. (wife, Lisa Sanchez) and Michael Sanchez, nephews Robert A. Sanchez and Christian Sanchez, nieces Mikhaela Sanchez and Makenzie Sanchez, grandmother Dahlia Tapia, numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, friends and fans.A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 24th at 11am at Calvary Chapel in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The main hall will be reserved for family and closest friends, while the outdoor amphitheater is open to all who knew her.A livestream of the service will be available on Facebook for those unable to attend. Social distancing will be enforced to protect those attending, and masks will be required.Miranda's closest friends will serve as pallbearers: Analisa Lucero, Michelle Carter, Jen Carter, Jamie Roberts, Jodi Cory, Alisha (Downer) Hennie Keenan, and Kendra Lucero as well as her two nephews Robert A. Sanchez and Christian M. Sanchez.In lieu of flowers, the Sanchez family is asking for donations to be made to the Miranda SanchezScholarship Fund on