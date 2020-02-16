|
|
Miriam Rachel Simmons
Miriam Rachel Simmons, age 68, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from Acute Leukemia. She was born on June 22, 1951 in Caracas, Venezuela. Miriam is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Vicente and Dawn Quezada; and her grandchildren, Taylor N. Quezada, Savannah R. Quezada and Vicente M. Quezada Jr., all of Albuquerque. She is also survived by her sister, Sharon Beckley of Colorado Springs CO; nieces, Penny Parang of Austin, TX and Patricia Bochniarz of Denver, CO; and Penny's two sons, Tyler Parang and Jacob Parang.
Her Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any Leukemia or Breast Cancer funds. Please visit our online guestbook for Miriam at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 16, 2020