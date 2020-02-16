Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam Simmons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miriam Simmons Obituary
Miriam Rachel Simmons



Miriam Rachel Simmons, age 68, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from Acute Leukemia. She was born on June 22, 1951 in Caracas, Venezuela. Miriam is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Vicente and Dawn Quezada; and her grandchildren, Taylor N. Quezada, Savannah R. Quezada and Vicente M. Quezada Jr., all of Albuquerque. She is also survived by her sister, Sharon Beckley of Colorado Springs CO; nieces, Penny Parang of Austin, TX and Patricia Bochniarz of Denver, CO; and Penny's two sons, Tyler Parang and Jacob Parang.

Her Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any Leukemia or Breast Cancer funds. Please visit our online guestbook for Miriam at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Wyoming
Download Now