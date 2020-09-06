Mitsuko McLaughlin

Mitsuko McLaughlinMitsuko McLaughlin, age 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was married to Thomas, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Patty and son, Scott and daughter-in-law Pam; her grandchildren, Tommy and his wife Kimberly, Monica, Katina, Nicole, and Charly; her great-grandchildren, Oliver, Emmett, and Wyatt.A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH - Lomas. She will be laid to rest at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Mitsuko at