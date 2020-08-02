1/1
Mizel Garcia
Mizel Garcia



Mizel Garcia, age 81, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Albuquerque, NM. He was born in Abiquiu, NM, to Isabel and Genoveva, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by two brothers; a sister; granddaughter, Kristelle; and great-grandson, Anthony.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy; sons and spouses, Mizel Jr. (Monica), Anthony (Amy), Carlos (Rachel); grandchildren and spouses, Reina, Jared (Saranda), Maria (Taneisha), Jason (Stephanie), Antonio (Sonya), Jesse, Isaiah and Haylee; great-grandchildren, Andrez, Jacob, Elijah, Asher, Aubrie, and Danielle; three brothers and three sisters; many other beloved family members and friends.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country with honor and pride. After his service to our country he was employed by a telephone communications provider for over thirty-three years. His involvement in all aspects of raising cattle and ranching was a lifelong passion. He will always be remembered for his religious faith, strong work ethic, family stories, sage advice, insightful guidance, and "dichos."

A Rosary will be recited Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Mizel will be laid to rest at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Serving as pallbearers will be Jared Garcia, Jesse Garcia, Antonio Garcia, Isaiah Garcia, Amos Garcia, and Brian Montoya.

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Rosary
07:00 PM
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
AUG
6
Memorial service
10:00 AM
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
AUG
6
Burial
12:30 PM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
