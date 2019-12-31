|
Mohammad Rizwan Khan
Mohammad Rizwan Khan, age 68, died on Sunday, December 29, 2019. He is survived by his children, Burhan Khan, Rehan Khan, Imran Khan and wife, Nour and Anthony Montano; brothers, Shahid Khan, Zia Sherwani; sister, Nighat Arif; and grandchildren, Isaiah and Sonia; and many other family and friends. Mr. Khan was born in Pakistan where he met his wife and came to the United States in 1979 with her where they became citizens. He was a Nurse Tech at Presbyterian Hospital. Mohammad was a loving, caring, hard-working father and caring son who strived for the best for his family. He will be remembered for his big heart and even bigger personality. Services will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 12:30 p.m. at The Islamic Center of New Mexico, 1100 Yale Blvd SE. Please visit our online guestbook for Mohammad at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 31, 2019