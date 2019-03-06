Moises Chavez
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Moises Chavez.
Mosies Chavez, 84, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. Moises's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 5:00 pm at Salazar Mortuary, 400 Third St SW, followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 8, 2019 at 9:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 562 Atrisco Dr SW. Interment will follow at San Jose de Armijo Cemetery, 2957 Arenal Rd SW. Please visit Moises's online guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com. Salazar Funeral Homes & Crematory Salazar Mortuary 400 Third St SW 505-242-1133
Salazar Mortuary
400 Third Street Southwest
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 242-1133
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 6, 2019