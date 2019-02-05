Molly C'De Baca
Molly C'De Baca went home to be with the Lord on January 29, 2019. She was a Dominican sister in Kenosha, WI in her early years. Molly was also the Director of Religious education at Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church for 27 years. Her guidance influenced many of her students faith in Christ. Molly was preceded in death by her parents Augustine and Flora Vau, and also John T. C'De Baca Sr. Her son Augustine (Gus) C'De Baca and her grandson William (Billy) Martinez III. Molly was survived by her long time boyfriend Herman Garcia, children; Ann Marie Chavez, John Thomas, Christina, Juliete C'De Baca, grandchildren; Andrew, Arianna, Little Gus, Rebecca, Rachelle & Ashley. Jonathan, Justine & Joseph and Lauren C'De Baca, great-grandchildren; Elijah, Jeremiah, Isaiah, Dominic, Lorelai and Alayah. Her Rosary will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. and Mass on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Reception following.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 5, 2019