Mona Dennison
Mona Dennison, born in Dougherty, TX on Thursday, October 28, 1926, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Mona was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas A. Dennison; two daughters, Linda Jo Dennison and Janet Marie Dennison; son, Irle Dennison; and one grandson, Shawn Hamilton. She is survived by two grandsons, Douglas Dennison and Shane Hamilton, both of Texas; and a sister, Joe Anne Mack of Albuquerque.
Mona will be laid to rest at South Park Cemetery in Roswell, NM. Please visit our online guestbook for Mona at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 22, 2019