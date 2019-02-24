Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monsignor Lucero Leo. View Sign

Monsignor Leo Lucero







Monsignor Leo



Lucero, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, the dearly loved and respected Monsignor Leo Lucero of Albuquerque NM., peacefully passed from this world to join our Lord and Savior. Monsignor Leo was Pastor of St. Anthony Church in Pecos, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Cristo Rey Church in Santa Fe, and finally San Felipe de Neri in Albuquerque. He was a prayerful and faithful priest for 59 years and even after retirement, continued to tirelessly work for the church, spreading the word of God and helping all he met. The family would like to invite all who knew and loved Monsignor Leo to join them in celebrating his life with a visitation that will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019, 5:00 p.m. and with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m.



at San Felipe



Church at 2005 North Plaza NW with a reception to follow. A Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at



Cristo Rey Catholic Church at 1120 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87501 with reception to follow and burial at Rosario Cemetery. Please visit our online guest book for Monsignor Leo at



Monsignor Leo LuceroMonsignor LeoLucero, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, the dearly loved and respected Monsignor Leo Lucero of Albuquerque NM., peacefully passed from this world to join our Lord and Savior. Monsignor Leo was Pastor of St. Anthony Church in Pecos, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Cristo Rey Church in Santa Fe, and finally San Felipe de Neri in Albuquerque. He was a prayerful and faithful priest for 59 years and even after retirement, continued to tirelessly work for the church, spreading the word of God and helping all he met. The family would like to invite all who knew and loved Monsignor Leo to join them in celebrating his life with a visitation that will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019, 5:00 p.m. and with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m.at San FelipeChurch at 2005 North Plaza NW with a reception to follow. A Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 11:00 a.m. atCristo Rey Catholic Church at 1120 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87501 with reception to follow and burial at Rosario Cemetery. Please visit our online guest book for Monsignor Leo at www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close