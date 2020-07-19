Monte Anderson







Monte Bill



Anderson, born



on April 21st, 1953 in Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on July 8th, 2020 in Flagstaff, Arizona. He



is survived by



his two children,



Reuben



Anderson and



Margeaux Anderson. Monte retired as a geologist after 20 years of service with the State of New Mexico. He enjoyed his retirement, spending his time bird watching, hiking, and traveling to see his children. He liked using his hands to woodwork, garden, and spent many hours repairing cars with his son. Monte was very generous with his time and was willing to lend a kind hand to anyone who needed it. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Donna Anderson of Lincoln,



Nebraska, and his two siblings, Greg Anderson and Lori Anderson.



A small memorial will be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the National Audubon Society in Monte's



honor.





