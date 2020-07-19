1/1
Monte Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Monte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Monte Anderson



Monte Bill

Anderson, born

on April 21st, 1953 in Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on July 8th, 2020 in Flagstaff, Arizona. He

is survived by

his two children,

Reuben

Anderson and

Margeaux Anderson. Monte retired as a geologist after 20 years of service with the State of New Mexico. He enjoyed his retirement, spending his time bird watching, hiking, and traveling to see his children. He liked using his hands to woodwork, garden, and spent many hours repairing cars with his son. Monte was very generous with his time and was willing to lend a kind hand to anyone who needed it. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Donna Anderson of Lincoln,

Nebraska, and his two siblings, Greg Anderson and Lori Anderson.

A small memorial will be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the National Audubon Society in Monte's

honor.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved