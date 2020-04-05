Morton Stone
Morton Stone, age 95. Husband to Jeanette (Sandy) Aronson; father to March Stone, Merle Stone and her spouse, Jesse Cervantes. Mort was born in Chicago, retired to Laguna Hills, CA. moved to Moriarty, NM where he passed over March 23, 2020 Memorial Service to be announced. To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 5, 2020