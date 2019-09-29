Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morys H. Hines Jr.. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 1100 Coal Ave Se Albuquerque , NM 87106 (505)-842-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

Morys "Peaches" H. Hines Jr.







Morys H. Hines, Jr., (Peaches), age 81, passed away on September 24, 2019. He is survived by: his wife, Darlene Maxwell and her family; his son, Dean; grandson, Greggor; sister Peachie and her husband Dick Brown; and nieces and nephews. Peaches was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, but spent mostly of his life in Albuquerque. He attended Highland High School, and was given the nickname "Peaches" by one of his football coaches; it stuck for over 65 years, and everyone knew him by that moniker! He served his country in the Navy as a sonar man for six years, then studied at UNM in Industrial Arts, and became a Life Loyal Sig in the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He spent 14 years in the aerospace industry performing design drafting on projects for the Gemini and Apollo space programs. Peaches loved scuba diving, and operated his own scuba instruction and retail business spanning 28 years. After retirement, Peaches studied website design, and joined the Albuquerque BioPark team to maintain the city's website. He contributed his time and knowledge of the underwater world as a board member for the Albuquerque Aquarium Association for five years. He also continued to stay busy as a school bus driver for Albuquerque Public Schools, which kept him young at heart. Peaches was well known throughout the New Mexico scuba diving community as a Master Instructor Trainer, scuba tour guide, and a State Police civilian diver. He was also well known within the NM bluegrass music community as an accomplished "Earl Scruggs-style" banjo player. Peaches truly enjoyed the outdoors, especially being at the family cabin nestled in the amazing Brazos cliffs area near Chama, NM. And of course, he savored the hottest New Mexico green chile on just about everything, and he never refused a good chocolate chip cookie. Peaches will definitely be remembered for his humor; he was a jokester and loved to make people laugh. Wherever you are Peaches, you're walking, playing the banjo, and telling lots of stories and jokes along the way. Love you to the Moon and beyondâ€¦.



A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, 2:00pm, at the Strong-Thorne Mortuary, Daniels Family Funerals, 1100 Coal Ave., SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106. Private family interment is at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) as follows:



Checks made out to: Glenn L. Martin CAP



Address: Glenn L. Martin Composite Squadron



701 Wilson Point Rd.



Suite 411/Box 5



Middle River, MD 21220



