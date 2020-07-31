Moynelle Elaine "Mickey" LandonMickey Landon, our loving Mom and Grammy, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was 86 years old. She is survived by her daughter, Loralee Gerstenberger and husband Todd; granddaughters, Hannah Gerstenberger and Taryn Kellogg, Taryn's husband Justin; and many wonderful family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Landon; son, Richard S. Landon; mother, Vada Peryl Gibbons; sisters, Rebecca Allen and Eleanor Barnes; brother, Lloyd Barnes; and many other loved family and friends. Mickey was born in Albuquerque, NM, in 1934. She was very proud to be a native New Mexican and a graduate of Albuquerque High School, class of 1952. As she was fond of saying, she "graduated, started a job at the telephone company, and got engaged to her dear Jimmy all on the same day!" Mickey worked at Albuquerque Public Schools for most of her career, first as a school secretary at Monte Vista Elementary, then at Lowell Elementary. She then moved to the Central Office in Personnel and was in charge of the substitute teacher desk; finally, she worked as a secretary at the East Area Office. She retired at age fifty-five with twenty-five years of service. Mickey spent many enjoyable weekends with family and friends boating, water skiing, and fishing at Elephant Butte Lake, and enjoyed traveling the USA with close friends. Mickey's favorite pastime was being with peopleâ€"she loved socializing with family and friends new and old, going out to enjoy a meal of delicious New Mexican food. She could always be counted on to keep in touch with cousins and neighbors alike, no matter the distance. Mickey was a devout Christian woman who loved her family at Montgomery Church of Christ. She volunteered in the church Resource Room, working with women with whom she became close friends: Sheryl, Dixie, Esther, Linda, Marsha, Nyla, and many others. We will all miss our Mickey, Mom, and Grammy very much. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Mickey at