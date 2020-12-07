Mozelle Hamlett







Mozelle Hamlett, age 95, passed away due to natural causes on November 25, 2020, and is now at home with the Lord. She was residing at the Bee Hive assisted living home in Edgewood, NM for the past year, after leaving her home in Portales, NM. A Memorial Service may be held in the Spring in Portales. Memorial contributions may be given to the First Presbyterian Church in Portales, NM or the ENMU Hamlett Painting Scholarship Fund at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, NM through enmu.foundation@enmu.edu.



Mozelle (Lowe) Hamlett was born June 14, 1925, near Ridgeway, MO to Agnes (Scott) and Cyrus E. Lowe. On August 11, 1946, in Kirksville, MO, she married her college sweetheart, Dale Hamlett. They were married almost 65 years before his death in May, 2011. When the young couple lived in Chicago, Mozelle was a secretary for World Book Encyclopedia with Field Enterprises, Inc. and was a member of the Association of American University Women, also the League of Women Voters, and sang with the choir at Rockefeller Chapel. She was a graduate of Truman State University, Kirksville, MO and did further study at the Art Institute in Chicago and later at New Mexico Tech, in Socorro, NM, and ENMU in Portales. She taught in the elementary schools in Socorro and also taught in Portales in the elementary schools, as well as music, retiring in 1987.



Mozelle had been a member of Phi Delta Kappa, Alpha Delta Kappa, ENMU Women, LaEscalera Art Guild, Pintores Art Guild, Pep Extension Group, Conestoga Good Sams, Eastern Antique Car Club, and was an elder in the Presbyterian Church. Her special interests included vocal music, sewing, art and photography. She particularly enjoyed traveling with her husband on painting trips. She had such a great love for family, friends, and her church.



She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Jon Mullen of Edgewood, NM, Brenda and Richard Kilmer of Albuquerque, also Gena and David Cacy of Roswell, NM; three grandsons, Camden Mullen of Arkansas, Grayson Kilmer of Albuquerque, NM, Bryce (Jessica) Mullen and great granddaughter, Lauren, of Portales, NM.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dale, his sister, Doris, her parents, and her sister Charlotte (Lowe) Cook, Charlotte's husband L.L. and their son William Lee Cook.



Some of her favorite hymns included "Morning Has Broken", "Sweet Hour of Prayer", "Jesus, Keep Me Near the Cross", " Breathe On Me Breath of God", "All Things Bright and Beautiful", "Love Divine, All Love Excelling", "I Need Thee Every Hour", and others. She loved singing and playing the piano, as well as the organ.



Arrangements are being made by Harris-Hanlon in Moriarity, NM. Her ashes will be buried in the family plot in Kirksville, MO.





