MSGT. Joe Jaramillo
MSGT. Joe Hepolito Jaramillo



"Cho-Che" Born on July 23, 1936 passed away peacefully at home on July 9, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family. Joe was preceded in death by his father Severo Jaramillo, mother Rafaela Jaramillo, sisters; Romi, Sista and Fabie. He is survived by his wife Gloria, sons; Rick and Anthony his sisters; Dolores, Agnes, brother Salvador. Grandchildren Joseph and fiance

Holly and Kimberly and wife, Desarae, cousins, family and friends. Joe was an avid runner and bowler. Joe retired after 24 years USAF and 20 years at Frank's Supply. He will be missed and loved by many. For memorial services please visit www.frenchfunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
