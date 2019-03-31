Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Latham-Pfeifer. View Sign

Muriel Latham Pfeifer, PHD age 97, passed away in Albuquerque, NM February 11, 2019. She was born to David and Radie Kominick October 6, 1921 in New York City, New York. She was a graduate of Columbia University Teachers College where she received a degree in early childhood education. She came to New Mexico in the 1940s and taught school at San Patricio in Lincoln County. She taught many years in the Tucumcari Public Schools, got her Master's Degree in Medieval English and was awarded a post graduate fellowship at Queen's College, Royal Holloway to work on her PHD which she completed at UNM. She retired from the University of Albuquerque as a full professor and began a new career with Catholic Relief Services where she administered projects in Morocco, Lebanon, Jordan and finally as director of country in Pakistan. She returned to Tucumcari for 11 years where she was active in PEO and served 2 terms as chair of the Board of Trustees for the Mesa Lands Community College. She returned to Albuquerque for the remaining years of her life.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Latham who died in 1961 and her husband, Dr. Charles Pfeifer who died in 1978.



She is survived by her children Michael Latham (Marie) of Tucumcari; Laura Latham McKenzie (Houston) of Ft. Stockton, Texas and David Latham (Jean) of Albuquerque. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



She leaves behind nieces, nephews and many loving friends.



Memorials can be sent to Mesa Lands Community College in Tucumcari, New Mexico, where a scholarship has been established in her name; or to La Vida LLena in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



