Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Lisignoli. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Muriel Lisignoli











After 100 years Mom decided to move on to meet her Heavenly Father and join the dancing choir with her beloved husband Pete. She died peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019, after goodbye visits with her family and friends. Mom lived a life full of laughter and love surrounded by family and friends. She knew Jesus always had her back, so she never worried. Mom knew who she was and she walked in freedom. A celebration of Mom, Muriel's life, will be held at:







New Life City church



5454 Venice Ave. NE



Albuquerque, NM 87113



Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.







In lieu of flowers please donate to



Degeneration: AFTD, or a .



Muriel LisignoliAfter 100 years Mom decided to move on to meet her Heavenly Father and join the dancing choir with her beloved husband Pete. She died peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019, after goodbye visits with her family and friends. Mom lived a life full of laughter and love surrounded by family and friends. She knew Jesus always had her back, so she never worried. Mom knew who she was and she walked in freedom. A celebration of Mom, Muriel's life, will be held at:New Life City church5454 Venice Ave. NEAlbuquerque, NM 87113Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers please donate to www.theaftd.org for The Association for FrontotemporalDegeneration: AFTD, or a . Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations