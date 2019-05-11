Muriel Lisignoli
After 100 years Mom decided to move on to meet her Heavenly Father and join the dancing choir with her beloved husband Pete. She died peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019, after goodbye visits with her family and friends. Mom lived a life full of laughter and love surrounded by family and friends. She knew Jesus always had her back, so she never worried. Mom knew who she was and she walked in freedom. A celebration of Mom, Muriel's life, will be held at:
New Life City church
5454 Venice Ave. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87113
Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please donate to www.theaftd.org for The Association for Frontotemporal
Degeneration: AFTD, or a .
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019