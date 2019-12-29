Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Muriel Theda Land

Muriel Theda Land Obituary
Muriel Theda Land



Our English Rose, Muriel, passed away at the age of 97 years and seven months on, Friday, December 20, 2019. She formerly lived in Grand Junction, CO until she moved to live with Jerry and Ed in Albuquerque, NM. In the 13 plus years she lived with the White's both their friends and her grandchildren; Shannon's and Sean's friends became her new circle of friends. Her neighbors, Pat and Felicia Pugh, and their children were like family to her.

She was born to Archibald Alfred Maxim and Theda Kate Bunyan Maxim at Margate Kent, England on Friday, May 19, 1922. She met Earl at a USO dance in Chelmsford Essex, England. She said, "She was his permanent souvenir of the war." She was a very brave woman to leave her family and all she knew to begin a new life with Earl in the states. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by her four children, Beverly Schnapp of Grand Junction, CO, Jerry and Ed White of Albuquerque, NM, Margaret Land of Bainbridge Island, WA and Steven and Mary Land of Pueblo, CO. She is survived by nine grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren; her brother, John Maxim, age 96, and his family in England and Ireland.

Her interests were music, flowers, gardening, playing bridge with friends, and travel. As the White's can attest, she was a wonderful travel companion. She and her daughter, Jerry traveled back to England in September 2008, so she could spend time with her English Family and to visit old friends. Trips to Mexico, Aspen, Denver, Tucson, and parts in between are cherished memories.

Muriel to her family and friends: "Thank you for touching my life with happiness and joy, carry on and live a good life, remember the good times."

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned in Albuquerque. She will be buried next to her husband, Earl, at the Veterans Cemetery in Grand Junction, CO. Please visit our online guestbook for Muriel at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
