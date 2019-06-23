Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Murray L. Crosse. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Murray L. Crosse







Murray L. Crosse, Jr., a long-time resident of Albuquerque and retired employee of the State of New Mexico, passed



away peacefully in his home Saturday, June 15, 2019.



Murray is survived by his son, Kevin Crosse and wife, Laura Crosse of Scottsdale, AZ; daughter, Kim Michalk of Dalian, China; six grandchildren; brother, Charles Crosse and wife, Lisa Crosse of Aurora, CO; sister, Juin Adams of Blowing Rock, NC; and many loving nieces, nephews, and countless friends. Murray was preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife, Margaret Anne Crosse.



Murray served in the Navy, earned a BA from UNM, and then worked for the State of NM, with his longest tenure as an adjudicator for DDU. He was a man with many diverse interests and passions, most notably a lifelong commitment to physical fitness, an avid scrabble player, independent, determined to be



himself, one who



loved life and



loved others.



A Celebration of



Life visitation will



be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019,



4:00 p.m. to 7:00



p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. A Me morial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 6, 2019, 10:00 at St. John XXIII Catholic Community, 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr. NE. Interment will take place at a later date at Santa Fe National Cemetery.



In recognition of Murray's lifelong enjoyment of classical music, the family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to KHFM Community Partners. For more information, please visit our online guestbook for Murray at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



