Myra "Teresa" Cummins Moulds







Myra "Teresa" Cummins Moulds, a long-time Albuquerque resident, died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 84 after an interesting and wonderful life. Teresa was born in Durango, Colorado on Sunday, July 29, 1934 to Michael L. Cummins and Myra Hoagland Cummins. She joined a large and vibrant family that included an older brother, Louis, and two older sisters, Margaret and Rita. A younger sister, Helen, was born four years later. The family encouraged Teresa's love of education and sparked her lifelong interest in community service. Teresa, always an excellent student, graduated from Durango Senior High School in 1952 and moved to Albuquerque to attend the University of New Mexico. There, she commenced a lifelong love affair with UNM and all things Lobo. She became president of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, was a member of Pi Lambda Theta, Phi Gamma Nu, and was elected to the Mortar Board Society. She thoroughly enjoyed college and made many lifelong friends during her time there. At UNM, Teresa met William J. "Bill" Moulds. The two were married in 1955. Teresa graduated from UNM with a bachelor's degree in Business Education in 1956, and moved with Bill to Cincinnati, Ohio. Their first child, Michael, was born in 1957. Teresa and Bill returned to Albuquerque in 1958. They had five additional children, Robert, Barbara, Anne, Patrick and Margaret. They raised their family in the UNM area and were members of Our Lady of Fatima Church for 60 years. Teresa was an active volunteer throughout her life. She was President of the Democratic Women of New Mexico, a member of the UNM Alumni Association, Good Shepherd Center Auxiliary, and numerous other community and political organizations. As her children grew older, Teresa began work as a lobbyist for the New Mexico Association of Independent Colleges and Universities. She later formed a continuing education company, AM Courses, with her sister, Rita Adkins. The two delivered continuing education courses for insurance professionals throughout New Mexico and neighboring states. The great joy of Teresa's life was her large, accomplished and loving family. Teresa was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; daughter, Barbara; brother Louis; and sisters, Margaret and Helen. She is survived by her sister, Rita Adkins; children, Michael (Wendy) Moulds of Hewitt, TX, Robert (Jan) Moulds of Flower Mound, TX, Anne (Noel) Laughlin of Reno, NV, Patrick (Paula Martin) Moulds of Poulsbo, WA, Margaret Vittitow and partner Mark Ogas of Albuquerque; grandchildren, Kelley (Barry), Ryan, Matthew (Raegena), Murphy (Olivia), Connor, Ian, Taylor, Alec, Madeline, Liam, Moira, Christian and Samuel; great-grandchildren, Fiona, Melinda, Tennyson and Evelyn; many loving nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. A Rosary will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 4020 Lomas Blvd NE. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, April 1, 2019, 10:00 a.m. also at Our Lady of Fatima. Please visit our online guestbook for Myra at



