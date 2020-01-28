Myra Ravel Gasser
Myra Ravel Gasser, 92, a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away quietly after a short illness on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was married for 70 years to the love of her life, Sidney B. Gasser. They met after World War II and married while Sidney was studying at the University of Oklahoma on the GI Bill. Returning to Albuquerque in the 1950's, they established their home and went on to raise three sons. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. As her sons approached high school age, she founded a business, Roadrunner Employment Agency, that grew into a very successful venture. Myra was the daughter of Louis and Belle Ravel, founding members of the Jewish community in Albuquerque. Always active in the Jewish community, Myra held leadership positions in the B'nai Israel Sisterhood and was inducted as a lifelong member of Hadassah. Myra is survived by her beloved Sidney; sons, Ken, David and Steven; as well as her grandchildren, Alex, Joel, Sophia & Rose. Funeral arrangements are being handled by FRENCH-University. Services will be held at Congregation B'nai Israel on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. followed by Burial at the B'nai Israel section of Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Myra's name to the American Diabetes Association. Please visit our online guestbook for Myra at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 28, 2020