Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myra Ravel Gasser. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Myra Ravel Gasser







Myra Ravel Gasser, 92, a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away quietly after a short illness on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was married for 70 years to the love of her life, Sidney B. Gasser. They met after World War II and married while Sidney was studying at the University of Oklahoma on the GI Bill. Returning to Albuquerque in the 1950's, they established their home and went on to raise three sons. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. As her sons approached high school age, she founded a business, Roadrunner Employment Agency, that grew into a very successful venture. Myra was the daughter of Louis and Belle Ravel, founding members of the Jewish community in Albuquerque. Always active in the Jewish community, Myra held leadership positions in the B'nai Israel Sisterhood and was inducted as a lifelong member of Hadassah. Myra is survived by her beloved Sidney; sons, Ken, David and Steven; as well as her grandchildren, Alex, Joel, Sophia & Rose. Funeral arrangements are being handled by FRENCH-University. Services will be held at Congregation B'nai Israel on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. followed by Burial at the B'nai Israel section of Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Myra's name to the American Diabetes Association. Please visit our online guestbook for Myra at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Myra Ravel GasserMyra Ravel Gasser, 92, a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away quietly after a short illness on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was married for 70 years to the love of her life, Sidney B. Gasser. They met after World War II and married while Sidney was studying at the University of Oklahoma on the GI Bill. Returning to Albuquerque in the 1950's, they established their home and went on to raise three sons. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. As her sons approached high school age, she founded a business, Roadrunner Employment Agency, that grew into a very successful venture. Myra was the daughter of Louis and Belle Ravel, founding members of the Jewish community in Albuquerque. Always active in the Jewish community, Myra held leadership positions in the B'nai Israel Sisterhood and was inducted as a lifelong member of Hadassah. Myra is survived by her beloved Sidney; sons, Ken, David and Steven; as well as her grandchildren, Alex, Joel, Sophia & Rose. Funeral arrangements are being handled by FRENCH-University. Services will be held at Congregation B'nai Israel on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. followed by Burial at the B'nai Israel section of Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Myra's name to the American Diabetes Association. Please visit our online guestbook for Myra at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close