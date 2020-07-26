Myrl Leon Smith
Myrl L. Smith of Albuquerque, NM, made his final goodbyes to his family and was reunited with his wife Lola on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the age of 96. Myrl was born on Tuesday, September 18, 1923 in Brinkley, Arkansas, to Edward and Viola Smith. He is survived by his four children: Jerry Smith, Ron Smith, Jana Perry and Randy Smith and their families. Both of his parents have preceded him in death. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit our online guest book for Myrl at www.FrenchFunerals.com
