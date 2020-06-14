Myrna Ratliff

Myrna Yvonne Ratliff







Myrna Yvonne Ratliff was born January 1, 1934 and went home to the Lord on Friday, June 5th after a courageous fight against pancreatic cancer.



GoGo, as she was lovingly called, by family and friends, was 86 years old.



She was the daughter of Manfred D. Ratliff and Clara May Ratliff. "Yvonne" as her friends called her, was a true child of the world having lived abroad as a teenager and later as an adult. Her Father served in the U.S. Army in Japan and Korea, and during this time Yvonne attended Yokohoma High School in Yokohoma Japan. Later attending high school in Anniston, Alabama, where she met and married Don G. Chapman. During Don and Yvonne's military career days they were stationed in Europe first in Germany, and again in Italy. Yvonne and Don's military travel always seemed to bring them back to Ft. Bliss, Texas (El Paso).Yvonne and Don had four children; Angela Dawn Chapman of Austin, Texas,



Don G. Chapman, Jr. of Rio Rancho, New Mexico,



Michael Chapman of Austin, Texas and Krissi Nemec of Fruitvale, Texas Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband Don Chapman, the Father of her four children, who passed in December of 1995 and also by her parents.



When Yvonne worked she was a bank teller, but usually she held the 'head teller' position and spent a number of years at Border City Bank in El Paso, Texas.



One of Yvonne's favorite pastimes was playing cards and was quite the Bridge player although she loved playing Canasta and "Texas Hold'em".



Yvonne will be greatly missed and we give thanks to our heavenly Father for her life and the opportunity to have been a part of her journey. Now we hold fast to the hope of being reunited again in eternal glory through the power of Christ's resurrection.





