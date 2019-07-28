Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrtle "Lou" Highum. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Myrtle "Lou" Highum







Myrtle "Lou"



Highum, age 94, passed from this Earth into the



arms of Our Lord on Thursday,



July 25, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Roanoke County, VA to



Henry Thomas



Childress and



Myrtle Ellen Mallory. She married James G. Highum in December 1944 in Richmond, VA. They raised five children after moving to Grand Rapids, MN, Jim, Nancy, Chuck, John and Paul. The family moved to Albuquerque,



New Mexico in 1960. She was preceded in death by all her siblings save Audrey Bryant and Bell Webb; her husband, Jerry; children, Jim Highum and Nancy Ellen Highum Berry. She is survived by her



children, Paul Highum of Albuquerque, NM, John Highum of Albuquerque, NM, and Chuck Highum of



Pagosa Springs, Colorado;







her grandchil-



dren, Christine



Wright, Chris



Berry, Renee



Berry, Carrie



Nelson, Amy



Hill, Jenny



Highum,



C. Jerrod



Highum,



Jonathon



Highum, Timo-



thy Highum,



Holly Highum,



Paul J. Highum and



Gwynne McMurry. She



was also blessed with 15 great-grandchildren. She



will be interred with her husband in the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please



visit our online guestbook for Lou at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Myrtle "Lou" HighumMyrtle "Lou"Highum, age 94, passed from this Earth into thearms of Our Lord on Thursday,July 25, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Roanoke County, VA toHenry ThomasChildress andMyrtle Ellen Mallory. She married James G. Highum in December 1944 in Richmond, VA. They raised five children after moving to Grand Rapids, MN, Jim, Nancy, Chuck, John and Paul. The family moved to Albuquerque,New Mexico in 1960. She was preceded in death by all her siblings save Audrey Bryant and Bell Webb; her husband, Jerry; children, Jim Highum and Nancy Ellen Highum Berry. She is survived by herchildren, Paul Highum of Albuquerque, NM, John Highum of Albuquerque, NM, and Chuck Highum ofPagosa Springs, Colorado;her grandchil-dren, ChristineWright, ChrisBerry, ReneeBerry, CarrieNelson, AmyHill, JennyHighum,C. JerrodHighum,JonathonHighum, Timo-thy Highum,Holly Highum,Paul J. Highum andGwynne McMurry. Shewas also blessed with 15 great-grandchildren. Shewill be interred with her husband in the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Pleasevisit our online guestbook for Lou at Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close