Myrtle "Lou" Highum

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrtle "Lou" Highum.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Myrtle "Lou" Highum



Myrtle "Lou"

Highum, age 94, passed from this Earth into the

arms of Our Lord on Thursday,

July 25, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Roanoke County, VA to

Henry Thomas

Childress and

Myrtle Ellen Mallory. She married James G. Highum in December 1944 in Richmond, VA. They raised five children after moving to Grand Rapids, MN, Jim, Nancy, Chuck, John and Paul. The family moved to Albuquerque,

New Mexico in 1960. She was preceded in death by all her siblings save Audrey Bryant and Bell Webb; her husband, Jerry; children, Jim Highum and Nancy Ellen Highum Berry. She is survived by her

children, Paul Highum of Albuquerque, NM, John Highum of Albuquerque, NM, and Chuck Highum of

Pagosa Springs, Colorado;



her grandchil-

dren, Christine

Wright, Chris

Berry, Renee

Berry, Carrie

Nelson, Amy

Hill, Jenny

Highum,

C. Jerrod

Highum,

Jonathon

Highum, Timo-

thy Highum,

Holly Highum,

Paul J. Highum and

Gwynne McMurry. She

was also blessed with 15 great-grandchildren. She

will be interred with her husband in the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please

visit our online guestbook for Lou at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.