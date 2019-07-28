Myrtle "Lou" Highum
Myrtle "Lou"
Highum, age 94, passed from this Earth into the
arms of Our Lord on Thursday,
July 25, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Roanoke County, VA to
Henry Thomas
Childress and
Myrtle Ellen Mallory. She married James G. Highum in December 1944 in Richmond, VA. They raised five children after moving to Grand Rapids, MN, Jim, Nancy, Chuck, John and Paul. The family moved to Albuquerque,
New Mexico in 1960. She was preceded in death by all her siblings save Audrey Bryant and Bell Webb; her husband, Jerry; children, Jim Highum and Nancy Ellen Highum Berry. She is survived by her
children, Paul Highum of Albuquerque, NM, John Highum of Albuquerque, NM, and Chuck Highum of
Pagosa Springs, Colorado;
her grandchil-
dren, Christine
Wright, Chris
Berry, Renee
Berry, Carrie
Nelson, Amy
Hill, Jenny
Highum,
C. Jerrod
Highum,
Jonathon
Highum, Timo-
thy Highum,
Holly Highum,
Paul J. Highum and
Gwynne McMurry. She
was also blessed with 15 great-grandchildren. She
will be interred with her husband in the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please
