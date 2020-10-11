Nadean Navalesi

Nadean NavalesiNadean Navalesi, age 91, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. She was born in Delcarbon, Colorado and moved to Albuquerque in 1947, with her husband, Gene Navalesi, where together they owned Gene's Auction Center. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially grandchildren who made her very happy. She loved the holidays and going to the casino with family and friends.She is survived by her daughter, Donna (Bob); granddaughter, Barbara (Skip); and grandson, Rob (Melissa); great-grandchildren, Shannon (James), Noel (Jonathon), Amie (Craig), and Eric (Diana); great-great-grandchildren, Jezebelle, Jaxson, Destinee, Nickolas, Zachary, Aurora, Jasmine, Matthew, Alice, and Frank. For service information, please contact the funeral home directly. Please visit our online guestbook for Nadean at