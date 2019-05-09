Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nadine G. Loetzer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary









Nadine Goodrich Patrick Loetzer, former Albuquerque resident and resident of Rio Rancho since the 1980s, passed away in Rio Rancho on May 2, 2019. She is survived by 3 sons, a daughter, 2 step-daughters, and their respective families, as well as a niece, 3 nephews and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. She was born February 17, 1922, in Rapelje, MT, to Glen W Goodrich and Pearl Warden Goodrich. Nadine was preceded in death by husband Emmett E Patrick, husband Stanley T Loetzer and companion Paul V Greenfield.



In Albuquerque, she was active in Immanuel Presbyterian Church and other service organizations. Nadine was a member of the Lily of the Valley Eastern Star chapter in Bozeman, MT and the Eastern Star Turquoise chapter in Rio Rancho. She was a founding member of the Rio Rancho Presbyterian Church, in which she served in a number of capacities.



Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM May 18, 2019, in the Rio Rancho Presbyterian Church, 1004 24th St SE, Rio Rancho. In lieu of flowers, it is requested donations be made in memory of her service to the Rio Rancho Presbyterian Church or . Funeral arrangements by Daniels Family Funeral Services.



