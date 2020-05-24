Nadyne A. Plugge
Nadyne Plugge, age 83, beloved wife, mother and grandma, passed away on Thursday, May 21st, 2020 after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Nadyne cared deeply for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She raised four fabulous kids and loved her grandkids with a fierceness that was hard to be matched. She was dedicated to her church and truly had a servant's heart. She never met a stranger. She loved traveling with her husband and her family and she was a highly skilled artisan in many different forms. She was so kind and generous with her time and resources. She spent countless hours serving her church in many different capacities. Our hearts are broken as she leaves an unfillable hole in our lives. We are so grateful to God for his mercy and grace and we know she is with Him today. She is survived by her husband, Marvin; her four children and their spouses; her nine grandchildren and their spouses; and her two precious great-grandsons. She also leaves her two brothers; sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces; nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at: www.stlukeabq.org by clicking the give now button and choosing "other" and writing in Nadyne Plugge Rainbow Trail Scholarship. For information regarding memorial service please visit our online guestbook for Nadyne at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 24, 2020.