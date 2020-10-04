Nanci Pamela (Martinez) Davis
Nanci Pamela (Martinez) Davis of Bernalillo NM, passed away peacefully following a brief illness, on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the age of 51. She leaves behind her loving husband of 26 years, Gary Davis, and beautiful and amazing children, Dillon (Katie) and Megan (Kyle). Nanci also leaves behind her three sisters; Monica McComas and her husband, Randy; their son, Joshua and his wife, Erin and their daughter, Shannon and her husband, Carlos; Lisa Kreager and her husband, Mike; their daughters, Rachel and Claudia; and Carmen Mares and her sons, Joseph and William. And of course, her beloved bulldogs, Cooper and Daisy Mae. We are blessed with a huge extended family with many Tias and Tios and primos; and the circle of friends that are considered family. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Trini and Gloria Martinez.
Nanci was a fun and loving presence in the lives of all those she knew and loved. She was a devoted wife and mother, a loving sister, an adoring Tia, and a loyal friend and colleague. Nanci had a way of making someone feel like they were the most important person in the room; whether she knew you her whole life, or just met you yesterday, as she never met a stranger. Nanci was the most gracious hostess, all were always welcome in her home; the more the merrier.
She was compassionate and benevolent, supporting worthy charities in the Albuquerque community. The family asks that those considering a memorial donation, that those donations be made in Nanci's name to Albuquerque Heading Home www.headinghome.org/donate/,
an organization that Nanci was truly passionate about. Our sadness speaks the deep love we all had for our dear Nanci.
Due to the current health crisis, we are unable to gather at this time, but a celebration of her incredible spirit and life will be held at a later date, in true Nanci STYLE. Please visit our online guest book for Nanci at www.FrenchFunerals.com