Nancie L. Jahn, 90, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Alice Glasgow and husband James, Beth Wheeler and husband Butch; grandchildren, Jennifer Buford and husband Cody, Justin Wheeler; five great-grandchildren; and several other family and friends. Mrs. Jahn was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest. Nancie was a life-long member of the Rebeckah Lodge, retired from The Broadway after many years as credit manager, and loved spending time with Ernest at the Cabin, El Vado Lake.Friends may visit Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH – Lomas.The Funeral Service will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 11:00 a.m., also at FRENCH - Lomas. Attendance is limited due to COVID restrictions.